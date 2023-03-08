 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Core Keeper update for 8 March 2023

Core Keeper - Anniversary Patch Notes 0.5.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10718772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

NEW FEATURES

Gameplay:

  • The Seasonal Merchant has a new skin and new items to sell for the new season. The skin will change back after the season ends but the items can still be bought.
  • Anniversary Cake: Topped with Glow Tulip glaze. When eaten, it emits a strong glow around the player and also gives a permanent health increase. Sold by the Seasonal Merchant.
  • Four festive birthday hats sold by the Seasonal Merchant.
  • New “Happy Birthday” music sheet. Sold by the Seasonal Merchant.
  • Terraria “Journey's Beginning” music sheet. Drops from the King Slime boss.
  • New hidden achievement.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

Graphics:

  • Updated the Flower Crown sprites to better fit all hairstyles.

BUG FIXES

  • Corrected sorting order of stone platforms in front of the Core.
  • Fixed an issue where Ore Boulder shadows would sometimes flicker.
  • Fixed Hive Larva Fish not being able to be fished in regular water in the Clay Caves biome.

OTHER

  • Changed Twisted Agate sprite to not be mistaken for a seed.
  • Changed input backend on Linux to avoid issues when running the game with Steam Input enabled for some controllers.

Changed depots in testing branch

View more data in app history for build 10718772
Core Keeper Content Depot 1621691
Core Keeper Linux Depot 1621692
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link