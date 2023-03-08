Core Keeper - Anniversary Patch Notes 0.5.3

NEW FEATURES
Gameplay:
- The Seasonal Merchant has a new skin and new items to sell for the new season. The skin will change back after the season ends but the items can still be bought.
- Anniversary Cake: Topped with Glow Tulip glaze. When eaten, it emits a strong glow around the player and also gives a permanent health increase. Sold by the Seasonal Merchant.
- Four festive birthday hats sold by the Seasonal Merchant.
- New “Happy Birthday” music sheet. Sold by the Seasonal Merchant.
- Terraria “Journey's Beginning” music sheet. Drops from the King Slime boss.
- New hidden achievement.
GAMEPLAY CHANGES
Graphics:
- Updated the Flower Crown sprites to better fit all hairstyles.
BUG FIXES
- Corrected sorting order of stone platforms in front of the Core.
- Fixed an issue where Ore Boulder shadows would sometimes flicker.
- Fixed Hive Larva Fish not being able to be fished in regular water in the Clay Caves biome.
OTHER
- Changed Twisted Agate sprite to not be mistaken for a seed.
- Changed input backend on Linux to avoid issues when running the game with Steam Input enabled for some controllers.
