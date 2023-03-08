 Skip to content

Stay Out update for 8 March 2023

Patch fix. 08.03.23

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Stalkers!

Here is a list of changes that are included in today's patch fix:

– Increased the duration of the first event with verlioks in the Usov-Topi event.

– PvP mode "Sabotage":
Points for kills are now awarded personally to the players, and not to the whole team.
Points gained from kills and button presses now count towards losing the game.
Fixed an error in the description of the number of points awarded for a victory.

– Fixed bugs that led to random blocking of players.

Sincerely,
SO Team

Open link