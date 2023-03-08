Patch fix. 08.03.23

Share · View all patches · Build 10718748 · Last edited 8 March 2023 – 12:19:14 UTC by Wendy



Stalkers!

Here is a list of changes that are included in today's patch fix:

– Increased the duration of the first event with verlioks in the Usov-Topi event.

– PvP mode "Sabotage":

Points for kills are now awarded personally to the players, and not to the whole team.

Points gained from kills and button presses now count towards losing the game.

Fixed an error in the description of the number of points awarded for a victory.

– Fixed bugs that led to random blocking of players.

Sincerely,

SO Team