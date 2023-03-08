 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 8 March 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.2.17 Update

Korea Dynasty 0.2.17 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

Item

  • The Jangseung Story Book item has been added. The Jangseung Story Book can be obtained from the merchant.

Construct

  • Added new types of wood roofs, stone roofs, thatched roofs, and tile roofs.
  • Added stone fence.
  • A stone fence door has been added.
  • Among the hammer item functions, a demolition function has been added. If you press the Demolition button in the UI to select a building, it becomes demolishable and durability is consumed during demolition.

Naturalistic/Artificial

  • Slightly lowered the fog density.

Balance

  • Sleeping bag durability increased.

Background music, Sound effects

  • Lowered the volume of the basic chicken cry.
  • Reduced the volume of deer howls.

Animals/NPCs

  • Merchant NPC has been added. Players can trade with merchants.
  • Added NPC fist attacks.
  • Changed NPC's general dialogue output interval to be longer.
  • Added a function that cancels the conversation when you are hit during a conversation with an NPC.

UI/UX

  • When talking to the elderly, you have to click on the dialog to move to the next dialog.
  • When trading with a merchant, you can raise and lower the wheel to adjust the amount you want to trade.

Optimization

  • Optimized terrain.
  • Reduced memory usage by applying an optimization generation algorithm when creating village castle objects.

User convenience

  • The judgment of the movement attack standard has been relaxed.
  • Changed Incinerator to consume only one fuel item on initial ignition.

Bugfix

  • Fixed an issue where walking sound effects would not play when holding certain items (swords, spears, bows, torches) or moving while crouched.
  • Fixed an issue where a thrown wooden spear's spearhead would continue to be hit by collision.
  • Fixed an error when a corpse disappeared while inspecting.
  • Fixed an issue where picking up and using a sleeping bag item would happen at the same time.
  • Fixed an issue where sleeping bags in other quickslots would be placed when placing a sleeping bag.
  • Fixed an issue that caused players to rotate when holding a knife and using a sleeping bag.
  • Fixed an error where under certain conditions, the upper structure would not be destroyed when the lower structure was destroyed.

