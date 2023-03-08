Korea Dynasty 0.2.17 Update

Improvements
Item
- The Jangseung Story Book item has been added. The Jangseung Story Book can be obtained from the merchant.
Construct
- Added new types of wood roofs, stone roofs, thatched roofs, and tile roofs.
- Added stone fence.
- A stone fence door has been added.
- Among the hammer item functions, a demolition function has been added. If you press the Demolition button in the UI to select a building, it becomes demolishable and durability is consumed during demolition.
Naturalistic/Artificial
- Slightly lowered the fog density.
Balance
- Sleeping bag durability increased.
Background music, Sound effects
- Lowered the volume of the basic chicken cry.
- Reduced the volume of deer howls.
Animals/NPCs
- Merchant NPC has been added. Players can trade with merchants.
- Added NPC fist attacks.
- Changed NPC's general dialogue output interval to be longer.
- Added a function that cancels the conversation when you are hit during a conversation with an NPC.
UI/UX
- When talking to the elderly, you have to click on the dialog to move to the next dialog.
- When trading with a merchant, you can raise and lower the wheel to adjust the amount you want to trade.
Optimization
- Optimized terrain.
- Reduced memory usage by applying an optimization generation algorithm when creating village castle objects.
User convenience
- The judgment of the movement attack standard has been relaxed.
- Changed Incinerator to consume only one fuel item on initial ignition.
Bugfix
- Fixed an issue where walking sound effects would not play when holding certain items (swords, spears, bows, torches) or moving while crouched.
- Fixed an issue where a thrown wooden spear's spearhead would continue to be hit by collision.
- Fixed an error when a corpse disappeared while inspecting.
- Fixed an issue where picking up and using a sleeping bag item would happen at the same time.
- Fixed an issue where sleeping bags in other quickslots would be placed when placing a sleeping bag.
- Fixed an issue that caused players to rotate when holding a knife and using a sleeping bag.
- Fixed an error where under certain conditions, the upper structure would not be destroyed when the lower structure was destroyed.
Changed files in this update