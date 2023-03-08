Patch 1.3.0.0 - Updated Save System

We’ve updated how the save system works, based on player feedback and observed play to reduce the amount of replay time needed on first time runs.

All save files are now permanently unlocked and accessible.

Reverting to an earlier save file on a line will rewind progress on that line line back to that save file.

Spoiler: [spoiler]Going to an earlier save file on a stained line, having eaten the fruit, will instead branch out into a new line without rewinding the line.[/spoiler]

You can still manually delete and prune saves using the tree.

The Left Ctrl button (PC/Mac) and Circle/B on controller can be held down to quickly skip through dialogue without accidently choosing choices

Existing save tree structures will still exist, no existing saves will be deleted from updating the game to the new behaviour.

Variety of smaller bug and script fixes.

If anyone has any bugged saves that are preventing them from progressing further with the game, don’t be afraid to get in touch with us on Discord https://discord.gg/eCYNEmw8 and we can look at your saves directly.

We’ll be continuing to support the game with additional updates and fixes.

The next big update in the works is full widescreen support for the game, we’ll also be setting up a beta testing branch for balancing updates and future content testing.

Once again, thanks for all of the feedback and helping us to make The Pale Beyond better!