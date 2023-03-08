Update, Version 20230308

English

############Content##############

[Item]When you make Molotov, different liquids you add to the bottle can now also adjust the chance to cause burning. (Oil-type liquid is usually more likely cause burning than alcohol)

[Item]Items that cannot be used in battle will no longer display when you select a character to use an item during the battle.

[Item]Stones can now be used in battle. You can throw them at enemies to cause a little damage.

[Item]Item help window now automatically displays which effects the item applies and which effects the item removes.

[Item]Certain items will hide their effects in the help window. Such as you may not know whether an expired life potion can cause poison.

[Alchemy]Newly created alchemy potions no longer use additional customized tooltips to tell which effects the item applies and which effects the item removes. (Existing potions may feel a bit weird as duplicated descriptions exist. But, they will slowly phase out as consumables.)

[Food]Wheat and potato no longer remove the "Spicy Food" effect.

[Alchemy]Ingredines with overflowing state effect value will now provide additional success chances to apply such state effect. The success chance can further be increased by the alchemist's alchemy skills.

############System###############

[Effects]Each effect source can now set its effect and apply chance for each effect separately in a hash table. (Previously, it was just a numeric. The new system is compatible with the old one.)

[Item]Items can now have parameters to adjust their effect apply chance. (Either in a hash table or use a numeric.)

[Item]Items can now have parameters to hide the effects they may actually apply. Such effects will no longer display in the help window.

[Item]Adjusted the item help window's height calculation to make sure text will never be out of the window's boundary.

[Item]Item help window will now also display the effect apply chance modifier of items. (If exists.)

简体中文

############Content##############

【物品】在制作莫洛托夫鸡尾酒的时候，你在瓶子里加入的不同液体现在也会影响造成燃烧的概率。（油类液体相对酒类液体可能造成燃烧的概率更高。）

【物品】当你在战斗中选择一名角色去使用物品时，不能使用的物品现在不会显示在窗口内。

【物品】石头现在可以在战斗中使用，你可以把它们丢出去砸向敌人造成轻微伤害。

【物品】物品帮助窗口现在会自动显示物品具备何种增加和移除状态属性的效果。

【物品】部分物品会隐藏它们的部分实际效果。比如，你无法知晓一瓶过期的生命药水是否会实际上造成中毒效果。

【炼金】新生成的炼金药剂现在不会再用额外的说明文字显示该物品具备何种增加和移除状态属性的效果。（已经生成的药剂可能暂时会因为说明文字有重复而有点奇怪。但是，作为消耗品，它们会慢慢淡出历史舞台。）

【食物】小麦和土豆现在不再消除【辛辣食品】状态。

【炼金】当素材有溢出的状态附加效果的数值时，现在该部分数值会转化为施加状态的成功率修正值。使用炼金术的人员的炼金技能将会进一步提升这个数值从而进一步提高药剂的状态施加成功率。

############System###############

【状态效果】现在所有的状态来源可以对其设置的每个不同状态的几率用一张哈希表做单独的修正。（此前只有一个整数。新的系统和旧系统兼容。）

【物品】物品现在可以通过参数调整它们施加状态效果的几率。（用一张哈希表或用一个数值。）

【物品】物品现在可以有控制变量隐藏部分该物品会实际附加的状态。

【物品】调整了物品帮助窗口的高度算法，确保文字不会绘制出边界。

【物品】物品帮助窗口现在还会显示物品施加某种状态效果成功率的调整值（如果有的话）