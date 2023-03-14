Board Builder Patch and Balance Changes

Additions

Board Builder!

Balance Changes

Alchemist Blinding Potion Cooldown reduced from 3 to 2.

Alchemist Quickness Potion Cooldown removed.

Alchemist Sticky Mixture Cooldown reduced from 4 to 3 and Accuracy increased from 88% to 96%.

Archer Barrage Cooldown reduced from 4 to 3.

Archer Snipe Accuracy increased from 60% to 76%.

Assassin Bag 'em and Tag 'em Cooldown reduced from 4 to 3.

Brawler Throat Chop Cooldown reduced from 4 to 3.

Medic Heal Cooldown reduced from 4 to 3.

Medic Panicked Shout Cooldown reduced from 4 to 2.

Medic Phase Cooldown reduced from 4 to 3.

Mercenary Shield Toss Cooldown reduced from 4 to 3.

Rougarou Basic Attack Damage increased from 3 to 4.

Rougarou Bite Damage increased from 2 to 4 and Accuracy increased from 88% to 96%.

Rougarou Kidnap Cooldown reduced from 4 to 3 and Damage increased from 3 to 5.

Thief Shiny Stab Accuracy increased from 76% to 88%.

Warrior Bear Hug Cooldown reduced from 4 to 3 and Damage increased from 1 to 2.

Warrior Basic Attack Accuracy increased from 76% to 88%.

Warrior Head Bash Cooldown reduced from 3 to 2.

Warrior Shield Up Cooldown increased from 2 to 3.

Wizard Fire Blast Cooldown reduced from 3 to 2.

Injuries now only occur at the end of battles and only have a 25% chance to occur when below 50% health.

Fixes

Fix for rare soft lock caused by Speaker using Shockwaves in an invalid direction.

Fix for targeting Ricochet and backing out removing Taunt early. The Archer has been politely asked to respect the Taunt in the future.