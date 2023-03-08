vivid/stasis 2.0.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10718496 · Last edited 8 March 2023 – 10:19:44 UTC by Wendy

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players!

This is the changelog for the 2.0.1 update, the first update of the Launch Barrage event.

NEW SONG:

"Perfect ConfeCute!!" by Reku Mochizuki

Obtain it in the in-game song shop!

BUG FIXES: