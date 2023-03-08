vivid/stasis 2.0.1 Patch Notes

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players!
This is the changelog for the 2.0.1 update, the first update of the Launch Barrage event.
NEW SONG:
"Perfect ConfeCute!!" by Reku Mochizuki
Obtain it in the in-game song shop!
BUG FIXES:
- The OPENING and MIDDLE level charts for ∀ have been fixed.
- A special background has been added for reaching 15,000 rating.
- The text scroll sound volume has been lowered, and an option has been added to disable it.
- A text wrapping issue late in Chapter 1 has been patched.
- The song artist is now displayed on the results screen (experimental).
- The RATING UP! display on the results screen has been rounded to whole numbers only.
- Course 3 will no longer crash the game upon reaching the third song.
- The Note Speed modifier has been given a floor and cap.
- The cursor for the Questionnaire in the Prologue has been made more visible.
- It is no longer possible to quit the Boot sequence by pressing any key that isn't "Y" when prompted.
Changed files in this update