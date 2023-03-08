 Skip to content

VDoll update for 8 March 2023

Update v0.2.3

Build 10718441 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Four new hairstyles were added.

  • Medium 2
  • Medium 3
  • Short 2
  • Short 3

The following two points are currently considered to be problems.

  • Only one type of bangs.
  • The color cannot be changed.

Changed files in this update

