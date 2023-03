Share · View all patches · Build 10718427 · Last edited 8 March 2023 – 11:09:21 UTC by Wendy

New prompt:

Stories will be marked as completed after you finish them.

Bugfixes:

Fixed the bug where the game got stuck when inviting a partner during story mode;

"Power of Labor" achievement now works;

Fixed the issue where Hawkeye Potion led to boss event.