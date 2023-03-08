 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 8 March 2023

[Beta] P&C HotFix: 080323

Last edited by Wendy

Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes while browsing eggs in Dear's menu
ːswirliesː Fixed Egg stats not being all set at 1
ːswirliesː Fixed Menu Access not working on some occasions, it gets restored anytime the party enters the World Map

