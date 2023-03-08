[Beta] P&C HotFix: 080323

Size: 24 KBs
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes while browsing eggs in Dear's menu
ːswirliesː Fixed Egg stats not being all set at 1
ːswirliesː Fixed Menu Access not working on some occasions, it gets restored anytime the party enters the World Map
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Size: 24 KBs
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes while browsing eggs in Dear's menu
ːswirliesː Fixed Egg stats not being all set at 1
ːswirliesː Fixed Menu Access not working on some occasions, it gets restored anytime the party enters the World Map
Changed depots in beta branch