Quick update that make sit easier for the game to communicate with Livesplit.

Also shipping a possible solution for a bug that makes the Submit key not work in the world select making it impossible for some players to select a level.

Considering a menu overhaul. Lots of potential here for QoL update!

Note : Update only live on Windows version right now.

Infinite Bliss ✨