China: Mao's legacy update for 8 March 2023

Update 1.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10718325 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update includes:

  • Separate NATO membership
  • Separate EEC membership
  • New countries in Europe
  • Map changes after the Iran-Iraq War and the new Korean War

Enjoy the game and happy holidays!

