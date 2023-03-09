IDEA The game is out now!

Idea is an experience that invites players to explore landscapes in 4K captured with a drone, on a journey of personal expression and connection. As you traverse through this world, you’ll reach different endings. Some of them are your destination, and some of them are just a game over. But worry not, it’s all part of the process. When you reach a dead end, you’ll be able to share a thought with the world. Whether it's a personal story, a poem, or a simple message of encouragement, you can leave your mark and inspire others along the way.

The magic of Idea lies not just in sharing your own words, but in discovering the ideas of others - collect all the messages you encounter on your journey and save your favourites! You never know what hidden gems you might stumble upon or how they might resonate with you. Each idea is a window into the soul of another player.

From TLR Games, we want to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the amazing support and love that you’ve sent to us since we first announced the existence of Idea. We hope you enjoy exploring what the game has to offer as much as we’ve enjoyed making it - we can’t wait to discover what kind of ideas you’ll share!

Best,

Arturo Monedero, Head of TLR Games