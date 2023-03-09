War Effort - Operation Pike Patch 1.12.11 [Checksum 92f5]

Generals!

Operation Pike is rolling out with plenty of new bug fixes, Modding Support, Balance Tweaks and changes for our Canadian comrades in the North!

The patch will be live on Steam today, but the Microsoft patch is unfortunately delayed until March 14th, sorry about that!

Feature

German, Japanese and British trees will now hide obsolete branches if the related game rule is turned on.

French and USA focus trees will now hide obsolete branches if the related game rule is turned on.

Added a new alt-history branch to Canada's Communist path, allowing further reduction of the Great Depression, wargoals on the United States, and various other benefits, at the cost of being unable to join or create factions

Balance

Germany now begin with 80 transport planes, from 4

Gameplay

Tweaked Ethiopian Balance of Power, to decrease risk of country collapse

Made coring decision for Italo-Ethiopian empire available when controlling, rather than owning, states

Made it possible to move capital to Jerusalem after Axum for Ethiopia

Made it possible for Ethiopia to collaborate with Italy as Monarchy as well as Fascist

Improved Regional Supply depots National Spirit for Ethiopia

Made multiple investments at the same time possible for Ethiopia

Added camelry to Sultanate of Aussa

UI

Now the disabling of construction of railway lines on the map will remove them from construction UI.

Delete-building button should now be visible/usable on UI-scaled clients

Now, if you hover mouse over an invasion arrow, the whole path will be visible even if it is overlapped by another one.

Visual improvement of the create faction window.

Now the army theater groups will show the reinforcement priority.

Modding

Removed deprecated trigger pc_is_state_outside_influence_for

State level production speed modifiers now have the correct loc keys

Bugfixes

Changed the "repair_speed_infrastructure_factor" modifier description to accurately reflect its actual effect

Fixed creation of unbuildable plane variants by create_equipment_variant effect.

Focus tree screen will now properly refresh when something changes the display - like when the player chooses a branch and it hides the other ones.

Fixed the exploit of ignoring the special forces cap when changing army templates.

Game rule "Show Obsolete Branches in Focus Tree" no longer requires any DLC.

Motorized rocket artillery fuel usage increased from 0.12 to 1.2 to be in line with Trucks

Fixed the missing description for all none-Italian countries receiving the end News Event for the Fate of Mussolini Event chain

USA no longer hires both communist and fascist advisors without DLCs

Events and focuses which invite all un-faction-ed countries of a specific ideology to a faction will no longer target subjects (this affects Spain and the Soviet Union currently)

Fixed issue in which Italian Aircraft Designer CRDA-CANT would require the wrong Naval Designer to be active. It now requires CRDA Naval Designer as intended.

Octavian Goga will now correctly become country leader on completion of the National Christian Party focus.

The name of peace conferences will appear in the correct language after language changes during peace conferences.

Fixed issue so that now Italian partisan general Ada Gobetti is properly cautious.

Obsolete Soviet AI plan "Alternate" has now been purged.

Build Cost equipment stat modifiers now display the correct color for a bonus (green for negative, red for positive)

Fixed extra word in Alpine Supremacy description

Fixed typo in Bulgarian Re-integration Campaign

Fixed issue with Costanzo Ciano Light Cruiser Class granted by Italian focus Flotta d'Evasione when Man the Guns DLC was not active.

Fixes to Canada's communist's path focuses

As always, we appreciate all the feedback you provide us, and if you encounter any issues with the game, please fill out a Bug Report so we can look into it!

And if you haven't already, let us know what you think of By Blood Alone here on Steam or over on the Forums!

As always, you all have a great weekend and enjoy your day!