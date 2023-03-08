 Skip to content

Made In Ohio update for 8 March 2023

First Update! :)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[/u]First version[u] of [/b]Made in Ohio[b] was pretty hard so we made difficulty more playable.
_[/i]Thanks to everyone who playing our game![i]_ːsteamhappyː

