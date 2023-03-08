ENGAGE v3.2.1

Fixed
Log in
o Fixed an issue that could cause a PC user to be logged out of the application immediately after they logged in, accompanied by an incorrect error message that they had logged in on another device.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
o Fixed an issue that could cause a PC user to be logged out of the application immediately after they logged in, accompanied by an incorrect error message that they had logged in on another device.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update