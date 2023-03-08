 Skip to content

ENGAGE update for 8 March 2023

ENGAGE v3.2.1

Fixed

o Fixed an issue that could cause a PC user to be logged out of the application immediately after they logged in, accompanied by an incorrect error message that they had logged in on another device.

