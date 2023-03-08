 Skip to content

Gunlocked update for 8 March 2023

2nd Gunning Hotfix 1.50a

Gunlocked update for 8 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A couple of quick fixes before bed. I'm looking into reports about achievements failing to unlock, but I'm on about 5 hours of sleep in 3 days, so that fix will come tomorrow.

  • Fixed an indexing issue with Symbionics. The correct symbionic upgrades should unlock for Time Suck and Sunbuster now
  • Put in a protection for creating too many Big Shot projectiles. This is a first step because I can't replicate the issue myself, but I've seen screenshots. I identified an area that could be problematic, but keep the feedback coming and if any more changes are required I'll add them to the next patch

Thanks again for your support. I'm reading every report and will address every issue I can. Good night!

