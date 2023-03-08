Update Notes - 8th of March

[Game]
- Fixed having M1905 or Type 30 bayonet in your loadout allowed pistols to be picked up
- Fixed missing kill icon for Vietnamese artillery strike
- Fixed grenade slots being mixed up
- Fixed magazines and headwear floating mid
- Fixed Vietnam Veteran icon
- Added mp_weapon_firstdraw to control when to play firstdraw animation
[Server]
- Fixed smoke and gas grenades start to float midair when they are exploding in midair, just make them disappear
- Fixed bug where tripwires can kill friendlies when the player who planted it switched teams
- Fixed bug where tripwires remain visible on minimap when switching teams
[Client]
- Possibly fixed scope rendering bug
- Removed Bayonet charge entry from hint box
[Weapons]
- Fixed MAC-10 range was worse than MAC-10 SOG
- Fixed Stoner 63 was being held incorrectly
- Fixed vz. 58 jitters
- Fixed Stg. 44, M1917 and SVT40 reload animation bugs
Changed files in this update