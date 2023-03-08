 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 8 March 2023

Update Notes - 8th of March

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game]

  • Fixed having M1905 or Type 30 bayonet in your loadout allowed pistols to be picked up
  • Fixed missing kill icon for Vietnamese artillery strike
  • Fixed grenade slots being mixed up
  • Fixed magazines and headwear floating mid
  • Fixed Vietnam Veteran icon
  • Added mp_weapon_firstdraw to control when to play firstdraw animation

[Server]

  • Fixed smoke and gas grenades start to float midair when they are exploding in midair, just make them disappear
  • Fixed bug where tripwires can kill friendlies when the player who planted it switched teams
  • Fixed bug where tripwires remain visible on minimap when switching teams

[Client]

  • Possibly fixed scope rendering bug
  • Removed Bayonet charge entry from hint box

[Weapons]

  • Fixed MAC-10 range was worse than MAC-10 SOG
  • Fixed Stoner 63 was being held incorrectly
  • Fixed vz. 58 jitters
  • Fixed Stg. 44, M1917 and SVT40 reload animation bugs

Changed files in this update

