I've had a few reports of French keyboard layouts using the AZERTY style not working. I was able to reproduce this today and fix it. Once you launch the game on a french computer or change your language to french it will properly function now. All you need to do is then go rebind your keys and everything should work properly. If not, please report it on the forums and I'll look into it more. (Tested on my English PC with Keyboard set to French)
Echoes of Mayhem update for 8 March 2023
French AZERTY Keybindings Fix v0.6.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
