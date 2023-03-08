Early Access 0.1 Release

Dear Adventurer
We are very happy to announce that Hyparxis was released as Early Access on 08/03/2023.
Samson and Kolob are just waiting for adventures with you!
FEATURES:
Realm and Treasure Realm Dungeons:
- Dimension Zero, Yachokera, Sardjach, Kvazah, Snarda, Angoothe, Archivare, Cadai, Insectoid, Meetle
- Six short stories
- Every realm has a mini boss
Items:
- Enhancement Mixtures
- Potions
- Fragments
- Ores for crafting
- Keyitems
Maps:
- Sardjach Promenade
- Dimension Zero
Quests:
- Finding a book - Ultitarism
- Finding a book - Nihilismus
- Finding a book - Ockhams Razor
- Lvl quests: lvl 10 till over 9000
DNA modification equipment:
- Random generated
- Increases status, allows to equip more skills
- Two groups: Genomes and Fragments
- Three strenght levels: Weak, Normal, Strong
- Crafting
Status:
- Eight categories
Skills:
- 32 skill groups
- Over 600 skills
Merchant Reputation:
- Preceived
- Familiar
- Famous
- Legend
KNOWN ISSUES:
- After a certain amount of credits (the currency in the game), the menu in the lower left corner displays >99999999
- Sometimes the background of the menus is black
- The window when saving in the save selection overlaps the area above it
- Window frame of the skill description in the skill tree does not close with the background
- Resolution cannot be changed
- Exit is missing in the menu selection
Thank you for your support and have fun!