Hyparxis update for 8 March 2023

Early Access 0.1 Release

Hyparxis update for 8 March 2023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Adventurer

We are very happy to announce that Hyparxis was released as Early Access on 08/03/2023.
Samson and Kolob are just waiting for adventures with you!

FEATURES:

Realm and Treasure Realm Dungeons:

  • Dimension Zero, Yachokera, Sardjach, Kvazah, Snarda, Angoothe, Archivare, Cadai, Insectoid, Meetle
  • Six short stories
  • Every realm has a mini boss

Items:

  • Enhancement Mixtures
  • Potions
  • Fragments
  • Ores for crafting
  • Keyitems

Maps:

  • Sardjach Promenade
  • Dimension Zero

Quests:

  • Finding a book - Ultitarism
  • Finding a book - Nihilismus
  • Finding a book - Ockhams Razor
  • Lvl quests: lvl 10 till over 9000

DNA modification equipment:

  • Random generated
  • Increases status, allows to equip more skills
  • Two groups: Genomes and Fragments
  • Three strenght levels: Weak, Normal, Strong
  • Crafting

Status:

  • Eight categories

Skills:

  • 32 skill groups
  • Over 600 skills

Merchant Reputation:

  • Preceived
  • Familiar
  • Famous
  • Legend

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • After a certain amount of credits (the currency in the game), the menu in the lower left corner displays >99999999
     - Sometimes the background of the menus is black
  • The window when saving in the save selection overlaps the area above it
  • Window frame of the skill description in the skill tree does not close with the background
  • Resolution cannot be changed
  • Exit is missing in the menu selection

Thank you for your support and have fun!

