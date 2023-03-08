Early Access 0.1 Release

Dear Adventurer

We are very happy to announce that Hyparxis was released as Early Access on 08/03/2023.

Samson and Kolob are just waiting for adventures with you!

FEATURES:

Realm and Treasure Realm Dungeons:

Dimension Zero, Yachokera, Sardjach, Kvazah, Snarda, Angoothe, Archivare, Cadai, Insectoid, Meetle

Six short stories

Every realm has a mini boss

Items:

Enhancement Mixtures

Potions

Fragments

Ores for crafting

Keyitems

Maps:

Sardjach Promenade

Dimension Zero

Quests:

Finding a book - Ultitarism

Finding a book - Nihilismus

Finding a book - Ockhams Razor

Lvl quests: lvl 10 till over 9000

DNA modification equipment:

Random generated

Increases status, allows to equip more skills

Two groups: Genomes and Fragments

Three strenght levels: Weak, Normal, Strong

Crafting

Status:

Eight categories

Skills:

32 skill groups

Over 600 skills

Merchant Reputation:

Preceived

Familiar

Famous

Legend

KNOWN ISSUES:

After a certain amount of credits (the currency in the game), the menu in the lower left corner displays >99999999

- Sometimes the background of the menus is black

- Sometimes the background of the menus is black The window when saving in the save selection overlaps the area above it

Window frame of the skill description in the skill tree does not close with the background

Resolution cannot be changed

Exit is missing in the menu selection

Thank you for your support and have fun!