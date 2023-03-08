March 7 patch notes

This patch updates the following:

Removed all environmental levels (except for any dungeons).

Changed the first level to serve as the base of the player's progress. All portals to dungeons will be accessed through the first level. As the player completes more dungeons, more rewards and dungeons will unlock. For example, the armory and the item vendors will become available once the player defeats the first 4 to 6 levels, respectively. Currently, the first 6 dungeons are in the first level and the rest will be added by the end of this week (3/07/2023).

Fixed various small bugs.

During the remainder of Q1 this year, the patches will continue to implement the talent trees for all classes, and improve new dungeons and bosses for each dungeon. Thanks for your patience while Cryptr is improved! :)