Update after 1 week later

Hello everyone

It's been a week after the game's release.

I have updated some contents for you, hope you all like it.

Press H for hiding HUD

Press Shift for sprint

Optimize the performance of FPS

Optimize the balance of entire game to improve the experience as cockroach

Added on ablity of killing rat

Added on ablity of killing the fat guy(if you can)

Fixed bag as the game geting over everytime the player die eventhough there is enough hatched offspring and must be reborne as a random offspring

Added 1 Special NPC.

Thank you for support.

And let's grow up in this cockroach nest together.