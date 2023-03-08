Update after 1 week later

Hello everyone
It's been a week after the game's release.
I have updated some contents for you, hope you all like it.
- Press H for hiding HUD
- Press Shift for sprint
- Optimize the performance of FPS
- Optimize the balance of entire game to improve the experience as cockroach
- Added on ablity of killing rat
- Added on ablity of killing the fat guy(if you can)
- Fixed bag as the game geting over everytime the player die eventhough there is enough hatched offspring and must be reborne as a random offspring
- Added 1 Special NPC.
Thank you for support.
And let's grow up in this cockroach nest together.
Changed files in this update