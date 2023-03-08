 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cockroach Simulator house of survive update for 8 March 2023

Update after 1 week later

Share · View all patches · Build 10717293 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone
It's been a week after the game's release.
I have updated some contents for you, hope you all like it.

  • Press H for hiding HUD
  • Press Shift for sprint
  • Optimize the performance of FPS
  • Optimize the balance of entire game to improve the experience as cockroach
  • Added on ablity of killing rat
  • Added on ablity of killing the fat guy(if you can)
  • Fixed bag as the game geting over everytime the player die eventhough there is enough hatched offspring and must be reborne as a random offspring
  • Added 1 Special NPC.

Thank you for support.
And let's grow up in this cockroach nest together.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2268801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link