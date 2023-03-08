- Fix the problem that the dialog box does not appear stuck under certain circumstances.
2.Fix the problem that the map logo is not accurate when the monitor resolution and the game setting resolution are different.
Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune update for 8 March 2023
V0.52.007 fixes some problems
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update