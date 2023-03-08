 Skip to content

Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune update for 8 March 2023

V0.52.007 fixes some problems

  1. Fix the problem that the dialog box does not appear stuck under certain circumstances.
    2.Fix the problem that the map logo is not accurate when the monitor resolution and the game setting resolution are different.

