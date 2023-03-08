 Skip to content

Tengin Music Engine update for 8 March 2023

small update

Last edited by Wendy

Small update with big tweaks to the note spawning algorithm, further fine tuning of the default songs, some multiplayer improvements, X/Y sensitivity control, and a lot of backend infrastructure improvements to enable cool things in the future. Expect another update soon!

