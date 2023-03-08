And just like that, Snafu is now available on Steam!



It's been a long and difficult process, but the game is finally done.

If you pick up a copy, please consider leaving a review with your opinion of the game (whether you liked it or disliked it). This is a very new type of horror game for me, and maybe for many, so I would love to hear your feedback!

Thank you everyone - for those of you who support me, who follow me and who stick by my side when building all of these games - it's always an honor to release these little games to you all!

Stan. T

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2298080/Snafu/?curator_clanid=42243438