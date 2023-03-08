 Skip to content

VolChaos update for 8 March 2023

Version 3.0 - White Hot Edition

Version 3.0 - White Hot Edition

Build 10716930 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated player movement properties. Less floaty.
  • Player can duck.
  • Adjusted collision area for player.
  • Updated difficult sections of several levels to be more forgiving.
  • Can toggle between full screen and windowed mode without restarting the game.
  • Change UI color.
  • Spiked block enemies now more colorful.
  • Update audio so long plays of the game won't result in glitchy audio.
  • Fix position of off screen arrow.
  • Pause game if window loses focus.
  • Draw collision areas on mini-map.

