- Updated player movement properties. Less floaty.
- Player can duck.
- Adjusted collision area for player.
- Updated difficult sections of several levels to be more forgiving.
- Can toggle between full screen and windowed mode without restarting the game.
- Change UI color.
- Spiked block enemies now more colorful.
- Update audio so long plays of the game won't result in glitchy audio.
- Fix position of off screen arrow.
- Pause game if window loses focus.
- Draw collision areas on mini-map.
VolChaos update for 8 March 2023
Version 3.0 - White Hot Edition
Patchnotes via Steam Community
