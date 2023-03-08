 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 8 March 2023

Added Ranger's elite set items!

Share · View all patches · Build 10716859 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

363: Early Access 0.16.8 - March 8, 2023 12:40 AM EST
• Added Ranger's elite Sinifay set items.
• Fixed a bug with how Michal's Shade (unique elite helm) was being rolled. Previous versions of the item were not properly rolling arcane resistance.
• Mobs are now slightly better at doing damage through heroes' armor. This may make items with resist physical slightly more powerful.
• Added a new user interface toggle that allows you to disable merchant buy/sell messages.

