363: Early Access 0.16.8 - March 8, 2023 12:40 AM EST
• Added Ranger's elite Sinifay set items.
• Fixed a bug with how Michal's Shade (unique elite helm) was being rolled. Previous versions of the item were not properly rolling arcane resistance.
• Mobs are now slightly better at doing damage through heroes' armor. This may make items with resist physical slightly more powerful.
• Added a new user interface toggle that allows you to disable merchant buy/sell messages.
Added Ranger's elite set items!
