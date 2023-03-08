 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SUPER PEOPLE 2 update for 8 March 2023

Mar. 8 Server Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 10716811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Server Maintenance will be carried out from (PST) 18:00 ~ 19:30 on Wednesday.

Tha maintenance schedule and goals are as follows.
Security updates for preventing illegal programs and Class balance adjustment will be carried out.
Please refer to [Mar. 8 Update Plan] for the upcoming patch.

■ Maintenance Period :
❗ PST(UTC-8) : 2023/3/8 18:00 ~ 19:30
❗ KST : 2023/3/9 11:00 ~ 12:30
❗ Beijing Time : 2023/3/9 10:00 ~ 11:30

■ Maintenance Effects :

  1. Matchmaking will be restricted 30 minutes before Server Maintenance.
  2. Access to the game will be restricted at the start of Server Maintenance.
  3. All players will be disconnected immediately after the start of Server Maintenance.

■ Update Goals :

  1. Security System update
  2. Adjust balance of classes and fix some bugs.

Thank you.

Changed depots in betabranch2 branch

View more data in app history for build 10716811
Depot 1190341
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link