Mar. 8 Server Maintenance

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Server Maintenance will be carried out from (PST) 18:00 ~ 19:30 on Wednesday.

Tha maintenance schedule and goals are as follows.

Security updates for preventing illegal programs and Class balance adjustment will be carried out.

Please refer to [Mar. 8 Update Plan] for the upcoming patch.

■ Maintenance Period :

❗ PST(UTC-8) : 2023/3/8 18:00 ~ 19:30

❗ KST : 2023/3/9 11:00 ~ 12:30

❗ Beijing Time : 2023/3/9 10:00 ~ 11:30

■ Maintenance Effects :

Matchmaking will be restricted 30 minutes before Server Maintenance. Access to the game will be restricted at the start of Server Maintenance. All players will be disconnected immediately after the start of Server Maintenance.

■ Update Goals :

Security System update Adjust balance of classes and fix some bugs.

Thank you.