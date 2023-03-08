Mar. 8 Server Maintenance

Server Maintenance will be carried out from (PST) 18:00 ~ 19:30 on Wednesday.
Tha maintenance schedule and goals are as follows.
Security updates for preventing illegal programs and Class balance adjustment will be carried out.
Please refer to [Mar. 8 Update Plan] for the upcoming patch.
■ Maintenance Period :
❗ PST(UTC-8) : 2023/3/8 18:00 ~ 19:30
❗ KST : 2023/3/9 11:00 ~ 12:30
❗ Beijing Time : 2023/3/9 10:00 ~ 11:30
■ Maintenance Effects :
- Matchmaking will be restricted 30 minutes before Server Maintenance.
- Access to the game will be restricted at the start of Server Maintenance.
- All players will be disconnected immediately after the start of Server Maintenance.
■ Update Goals :
- Security System update
- Adjust balance of classes and fix some bugs.
Thank you.
