Final Profit: A Shop RPG update for 8 March 2023

Update Notes - 1.00.01 - March 8th 2023

Build 10716796 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small post launch update, here's the details.

Changes:

  • Added an extra choice when unlocking Fermented Tea that only appears if you have 0 ruthlessness, allowing for a 0 ruthless run.
  • In the chat log tutorial, changed references to the run button into the walk/run button.
  • Added a hint on how to sell the 8th Enterpriston product.
  • Changed the Closed/Open sign item's description to be more descriptive.
  • Added a very subtle easter egg during a Lords of Business cutaway that will only appear if the player has met certain conditions.
  • Added new Tea Reading possibilities.
  • Removed the Mana cost on the Nature's Beckon spell entirely.
  • Reworded the Tax Safety Display item description to be more clear.
  • Added a hint regarding rabbit holes.
  • Added a sign to the City Markets indicating where you are, and directions to other plot relevant locations.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed max jukebox track counter, was 45 is now 47.
  • Added missing voice effects for a couple of text boxes in early Enterpriston.
  • Fixed typo on auction NPC dialogue.
  • Fixed a bug causing an Orange Salesmen to lock the player into a loop.

I hope you're all enjoying the game so far!

