Update Notes - 1.00.01 - March 8th 2023

A small post launch update, here's the details.
Changes:
- Added an extra choice when unlocking Fermented Tea that only appears if you have 0 ruthlessness, allowing for a 0 ruthless run.
- In the chat log tutorial, changed references to the run button into the walk/run button.
- Added a hint on how to sell the 8th Enterpriston product.
- Changed the Closed/Open sign item's description to be more descriptive.
- Added a very subtle easter egg during a Lords of Business cutaway that will only appear if the player has met certain conditions.
- Added new Tea Reading possibilities.
- Removed the Mana cost on the Nature's Beckon spell entirely.
- Reworded the Tax Safety Display item description to be more clear.
- Added a hint regarding rabbit holes.
- Added a sign to the City Markets indicating where you are, and directions to other plot relevant locations.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed max jukebox track counter, was 45 is now 47.
- Added missing voice effects for a couple of text boxes in early Enterpriston.
- Fixed typo on auction NPC dialogue.
- Fixed a bug causing an Orange Salesmen to lock the player into a loop.
I hope you're all enjoying the game so far!
Please consider leaving a Steam review, it would help me out immensely!
Changed files in this update