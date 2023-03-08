The BIG 1.0 Update!

New Additions

Added 3 new battle music tracks by the talented Vincent Colavita!!! Check him out over @ https://www.vincentcolavitamusic.com 🎵🎵

Added Steam Cloud saves! You may have to reset some of your settings- but all save data (not including settings) should now sync.

Added a Hall of Fame! Keep track of which units you won a game with, how many times you have won with each unit, and the highest level reached on win!

Added a new system of passive "Perks" that can be held by each unit! They are all universal and level-scaling, so try to find new combinations for your favorite units!

Added Garlic perk: Damaged-> Deal LV of 💥 to one random enemy

Added Eggplant perk: Faint-> Revive once per battle with base ❤️

Added Peach perk: Level-Up-> Gain +LV of gold

Added Potato perk: Start of Battle-> Gain +LV of ❤️ for each unit with the Potato perk

Added Strawberry perk: Give one random ally +LV of ❤️

Added Dizzy perk: Deal LV damage to one random ally

Added Heartbroken perk: Lose LV of ❤️ and 💥

Added Fruit spaces to the map! Visit to spend 10 gold and give x2 random units the selected perk

Added Cursed Urn spaces to map! These will occasionally replace Gift Box spaces. Open the urn to receive TWO items... but give 3 of your units the Dizzy or Heartbroken "perks".

Changed Pepper and Lemon foods to be defined as "Perks"

Added descriptions describing each perk's effect

Remade all item sprites to make them higher definition with more defined outlines

Remade all map sprites to make them bigger and cleaner

Remade all map character emojis to make them cleaner and slightly larger

All new unlocks will now have a "!" until moused over on item menu

Made a "GAME WIN" splash screen

Added Log unit to "Spare" pack tier 2: 3/0 Ally to Right Damaged-> Give that ally shield

Added VHS unit to "Spare" pack tier 5: If there is a unit in the previous space, it gets to act again

Added Sunflower unit to Pack 1 tier 5: Gain ❤️-> Give LV of 💥 to one random ally

Added Goat unit to "Spare" pack tier 1: 3/1 Damaged->Gain +LV of ❤️ and 💥

Added Sunglasses item to Genie pool: Before entering your first shop, you may swap 3 units that will appear on this run

Added Eye Amulet item to Genie pool: Change all Gift Box map spaces to Cursed Urn spaces

Added Dizzy item to Genie pool: Start of Battle-> Give on random unit the dizzy perk and +1 base ❤️

Added Stew item: Use Rest Button-> Give one random unit with no perk a random food perk

Added Stopwatch item: Perfect Clear Battle-> Give a random unit ❤️ equal to turns remaining until end of next battle

Added Seashell item: Unit Gains Shield-> Give that unit +1 base ❤️

Added Beer Mug item: Start of Battle-> Give units in first column +1 💥 and -2 ❤️

Added Candlestick item: Unit Defeated-> Deal 1 💥 to a random enemy

Replaced Battery item with Notebook item: Unit Sold-> Give one random shop unit +1 base ❤️

Replaced Carrot item with Pumpkin item: A random unit with no summon on faint ability will summon a 1/1 ghost on faint

Replaced Electric Plug item with Pool Ball item: Reroll Shop-> Give a random unit +1 ❤️ until end of next battle

Replaced Magic Wand item with Bandage item: The first unit damaged in battle gains +3 ❤️

Replaced Bacon item with Beans item: Start of Battle-> If you have 6 or fewer units, give a random unit +1 base ❤️

Changed how items are displayed. Now after 14 items on one line, you will get a button to scroll through all your items

Added a blue border to all fights on the fire path

Balance Changes

Raised starting HP each game from 10 to 15

Made tutorial run start you with Growing Heart item that grants 5 extra HP

Buffed Growing Heart item from 4HP to 5 HP

Changed Jar, Food Can, and Nesting Doll units' descriptions and effects to apply to all perks

Added Jar, Food Can, and Nesting Doll to Mystery Pack pool

Buffed Hedgehog: 5/0 -> Deal LV damage to attacking ally or enemy, then gain LV of ❤️

Buffed Pack 1 Flying Money to 1/2

Buffed Pack 1 Vampire: 3/2 Attacks Enemy-> Give +LV of ❤️ to all units in column

Buffed Pack 1 Honey Jar: 5/1 Damaged-> Summon xLV Bee units with 🔵 for ❤️ and 💥

Buffed Pack 1 Moai to give stats to all allies in row on faint

Buffed Pack 1 Tombstone to 3/2

Buffed Pack 1 Ninja: Enemy Defeared-> Gain +LV base 💥, and give one random ally +LV base ❤️. This unit can only have a max of 1 ❤️

Reworked Pack 2 Firefighter: 3/3 Start of Battle-> Remove Pepper perk from 8 adjacent allies and gain +LV of ❤️ and 💥for each pepper removed

Lowered Pack 1 Freezing Face to tier 4

Lowered Pack 1 Bee to tier 1

Moved Dynamite from Pack 1 to "Spare Pack"

Reworked Pack 1 Savoring Face: 3/3 Food Consumed-> Gain 💥 as both ❤️ and 💥 until end of battle

Reworked Storm Cloud enemy. Raised starting HP, but it now loses HP equal to damage after each attacking

Lowered Coffin enemy HP scaling

Made it so the first map space that would be a battery space will be a guaranteed swap space instead

Changed map generation a little bit to make for faster loading and more routes

Changed Toolbox item so that it won't try to give shield to a unit that already has shield

Made it so you can't roll the Sock or Salad items on the Mystery Pack

Added a sell space to the Slot Machine Mystery Room

Reduced Boss Battle enemy buffs by a small amount

Lowered number of boss battles on map by about 20%

Reduced Imp, Bull, Semi Truck, Van, and Queen Ant enemy HP damage scaling by a small amount

Changed t4_r6 battle

Changed t4_r13 battle

Changed t3_r10 battle

Changed t4_r14 battle

Made it so you can't trigger an early draw if the Beetle unit still has space to move

Made the random battle selection never give you same battle ID as one of your previous 5 fights

Changed background color on first fight

Made ally and enemy hit/faint SFX be left and right mono respectively

Bug Fixes/QOL

Made all SFX stereo instead of mono (why was mono the default?!)

Made it so you could see map character unlock conditions even after unlocking

Fixed bug where taking Interrobang item would and checking the map before exiting the first shop would cause random ? spaces each time

Changed the word "ally" to "unit" on all item descriptions

Reworded French Fries, Cake, and Salad items to use "Summon" keyword

Reworded Salad item to use "Perk" keyword

Changed verbiage on pack 1 Doctor unit description

Updated the "Understanding your Units" splash screen during tutorial

Fixed description on Cupid unit

Changed description on pack 1 Parrot unit to "units in column" because it also checks itself

Changed Toolbox item and Tree unit descriptions to mention "units without shield"

Fixed grammar on Bunny unit description

Changed sprite for pack 1 Melting Face unit

Changed sprite for Key item to Antique Key

Removed weird pixels from Nesting Doll description

Changed map Swap Space icon

Changed damage loss text color on Wilting Flower and Coconut items to dark green

Changed damage loss text color for Disposable Razor unit to dark green

Recentered Merge Space NO/GO button

Fixed a bug where the Toolbox item could crash the game if all your units already had shield

Fixed a bug where the Pack 3 Yoga Guy could cause the game to crash

Fixed a bug where the lobster could cause the game to crash if it was killed with no units ever purchased (no idea how I found this one lol)

Fixed text on boss battle win popup so the "Perfect Clear" text wasn't covering it

Made it so that Sprout and Farmer level-up SFX do not stack

Fixed a bug where game could crash if entered with the Mystery Pack

Fixed a bug where the Sacrifice Room music wouldn't stop playing after leaving room

Removed Early Access hint from map loading screen

Changed "Early Access Room ID" to just "Battle ID"

Changed Early Access message in the credits

Removed debug ability to scroll through tiers with arrow keys

Made it so you can no longer quit and save while map is open. Escape will close the map first

Made it so that the shop cost will always appear in front of items

Moved the shop reroll/item text a little further away from the buttons

Changed all shop UI to be text with black outline to improve readability

Extra Thoughts

As you can see I've been VERY busy the last couple months! Another big shout-out to Vincent Colavita for his awesome soundtrack! 🎵

I made lots of balance changes to the OG pack 1 and the game overall in preparation for the full 1.0 release. I originally designed the game around the higher prevalence of Saw and Battery spaces, so I had to make everything a little easier since those are not a main way of scaling any longer. The perks have been a lot of fun to design and play around with, so I hope you all enjoy experimenting with those! Beyond that, lots of little changes and tweaks as I put my finishing touches on Automoji.

I want to thank you all who supported me through almost a full year of Early Access (only one week short!) What started as a hobby for myself quickly spiraled into a larger scale project that I was proud to put my name on. Automoji has come a long way in that year, and that is in a huge part thanks to all the helpful and critical feedback that you all provided. What does the future hold for Automoji... Who can say? If I am fortunate enough to find any sort of success, expect additional updates as I gather more feedback from a larger player base. For now, I expect to keep my eyes peeled for any glaring bugs, but I think I have put a nice ribbon on Automoji and now all I can do is send it off! Programming has been a hobby of mine since I was 13, and don't expect to stop any time soon. I'm honestly still in awe I was able to see this project through to a logical end.

Anyways, enough rambling! Time to play!

Thank you again, and always,

Karl @ Automoji ❤️