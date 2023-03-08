03.08 Update

Bug Fixes and Improvements
- [Game Mode] In Clan Match and Ranked Match, the Kill Cam has been removed so as to not give away the enemies position. Instead, you will instantly begin spectating a teammate.
- [Game Mode] Melee Weapons have been removed from Crossbow Battle
- [UI] Fixed a bug that incorrectly displayed [Season 5] whilst queuing for a Clan Match
- [Item] The Zulu PP-2000 has been added to the Collection Box Coupon.
- [Item] Fixed a bug that caused the Nebula Vector to have 2 magazines.
- Daily Log-In Rewards have been updated
- Fixed an issue with Daily Mission localization.
- The penalty for abandoning a Ranked Match has been increased from 5 > 30 minutes. Repeat offences increase the penalty by 30 minutes.
