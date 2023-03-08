Update v0.8.5

Version 0.8.5 Patch Notes:
New Additions
- Players can now be awarded an assist for environmental kills in certain minigames
- Added a friendly Chef to the lobby!
- Added a few more objects to play around with in the lobby
Bug Fixes & Improvements
(Changes marked with ** were implemented for upcoming minigames and may or may not be used in existing minigames)
- Fixed a bug where players could fail to rejoin the lobby after a minigame change
- Fixed lobby player counts not decreasing until the minigame changed
- Lobbies that have lost connection to Steam will now display "Session Offline" on the HUD
- Improved the projectile replication and spawn system**
- Enemy AI, bots, and players can now co-exist in a minigame**
- Co-operative style minigames can now be started with a single player**
- Moved the location of the voice chat widget on the HUD
- Optimized and improved some core backend minigame systems
Minigame Changes
- Heated Feud: Added support for player assists to lava deaths
- Sketchy Skys: Added support for player assists to falling deaths
- The Grind: Added support for player assists to falling deaths
Changed files in this update