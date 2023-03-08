 Skip to content

Minigame Game update for 8 March 2023

Update v0.8.5

Build 10716535

Version 0.8.5 Patch Notes:

New Additions

  • Players can now be awarded an assist for environmental kills in certain minigames
  • Added a friendly Chef to the lobby!
  • Added a few more objects to play around with in the lobby

Bug Fixes & Improvements
(Changes marked with ** were implemented for upcoming minigames and may or may not be used in existing minigames)

  • Fixed a bug where players could fail to rejoin the lobby after a minigame change
  • Fixed lobby player counts not decreasing until the minigame changed
  • Lobbies that have lost connection to Steam will now display "Session Offline" on the HUD
  • Improved the projectile replication and spawn system**
  • Enemy AI, bots, and players can now co-exist in a minigame**
  • Co-operative style minigames can now be started with a single player**
  • Moved the location of the voice chat widget on the HUD
  • Optimized and improved some core backend minigame systems

Minigame Changes

  • Heated Feud: Added support for player assists to lava deaths
  • Sketchy Skys: Added support for player assists to falling deaths
  • The Grind: Added support for player assists to falling deaths

