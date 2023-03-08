Update 0.7.0

* New Weapons for Mecha
* Chainsaw: Deals damage over time. Drags lighter targets towards the chainsaw.
* Flamethrower: Deals damage over time in a large area and ignites its targets.
* Mecha Mechanics Overhaul
- Stats of the Mecha are no longer adjustable. The Mecha now has fixed, doubled base HP and 50% Damage Resistance, with other stats set to the previous highest level by default
- The Mecha no longer needs Crystals to work
- Movement speed of the Mecha now benefits from 20% of your Movement Speed Bonus
- Greatly increased the animation speed of jumping landing strike of the Mecha
* Other Changes
- Slightly increased HP growth rate of insects
- Fixed a bug where the player might be defeated by nearby Swarm Lord(s) even after entering the hanger
- Fixed a bug introduced along a previous update which caused HP decreasing effect to be disabled
- Adjusted key/button display effect
- Enhanced the effect of Gatling gun hitting the ground for Mecha
Changed files in this update