Insect Swarm update for 8 March 2023

Update 0.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10716515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

* New Weapons for Mecha

* Chainsaw: Deals damage over time. Drags lighter targets towards the chainsaw.
* Flamethrower: Deals damage over time in a large area and ignites its targets.

* Chainsaw

* Flamethrower

* Mecha Mechanics Overhaul

  • Stats of the Mecha are no longer adjustable. The Mecha now has fixed, doubled base HP and 50% Damage Resistance, with other stats set to the previous highest level by default
  • The Mecha no longer needs Crystals to work
  • Movement speed of the Mecha now benefits from 20% of your Movement Speed Bonus
  • Greatly increased the animation speed of jumping landing strike of the Mecha

* Other Changes

  • Slightly increased HP growth rate of insects
  • Fixed a bug where the player might be defeated by nearby Swarm Lord(s) even after entering the hanger
  • Fixed a bug introduced along a previous update which caused HP decreasing effect to be disabled
  • Adjusted key/button display effect
  • Enhanced the effect of Gatling gun hitting the ground for Mecha

