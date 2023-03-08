 Skip to content

领地：种田与征战 update for 8 March 2023

3-8 Experience optimization and bug fixing

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized The cooking station prohibits the "automatic switching of production materials"
Optimize the bonfire party and increase the display of party personnel record information
Optimization Solve the problem that the success rate of campfire party matching is too low
BUG ITEMS STUCK INSIDE THE FACILITY, OR ON THE EDGE OF FARMLAND, DO NOT PICK UP THE PROBLEM
Optimization Removal of production caps, restrictions on pastures
Optimization Fist damage to enemies is calculated as a percentage, which is 10%. Increase the combat effectiveness of civilians
New features Exiled villains, there will be an incident of defecting to the enemy
BUG: THE PROBLEM THAT LOGISTICIANS DO NOT CLEAN UP ENEMY CORPSES

