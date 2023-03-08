3-8 Experience optimization and bug fixing

Optimized The cooking station prohibits the "automatic switching of production materials"

Optimize the bonfire party and increase the display of party personnel record information

Optimization Solve the problem that the success rate of campfire party matching is too low

BUG ITEMS STUCK INSIDE THE FACILITY, OR ON THE EDGE OF FARMLAND, DO NOT PICK UP THE PROBLEM

Optimization Removal of production caps, restrictions on pastures

Optimization Fist damage to enemies is calculated as a percentage, which is 10%. Increase the combat effectiveness of civilians

New features Exiled villains, there will be an incident of defecting to the enemy

BUG: THE PROBLEM THAT LOGISTICIANS DO NOT CLEAN UP ENEMY CORPSES