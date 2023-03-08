Update #16 - Lots of QoL Improvements and Bug Fixes

Version 0.83.1 Release Notes



Ross and Ginger

Greetings everyone!

I'm pleased to deliver update #16, which brings many of the QoL improvements you've suggested as well as tons more bug fixes. I want to thank all of you for your in-game reports, reviews, and feedback shared here and on Discord. It's gone a long way to making Summoners Fate the best game it can be :)

I also wanted to give you a heads up that I have a BIG ANNOUNCEMENT coming next week concerning our roadmap and 1.0 release plans, so stay tuned!

As always, if you're enjoying the work I'm putting into the game, I would very much appreciate your Steam review of Summoners Fate. Thanks again!

~Ross

v0.83.1 Release Notes

QoL Improvement: By popular player request, we’ve added intelligence to the player’s party so that when entering a battle, ranged units automatically move to the rear. Likewise, support characters (such as healers) will take rear positions, just in front of archers, with sprint shot units in front of them, followed by melee guardians and then infantry troops in the front. Keep in mind that in adventure mode (unless it’s explicitly an ambush) the player always gets the first turn. I believe this new party intelligence along with getting the first turn should give players all the resources they need to setup their optimal starting positions without needing to add a separate (and gameplay slowing) deployment phase. This is also more true to real-life battle, where unless you are preparing to defend in advance against an incoming attack, you have to adapt your formation from the moving column your party is marching in. (Thanks MaKo, RyuSage, HReaver, Scribe and Reiga for discussions that helped push this feature forward)

When presented with a card choice, interaction is disabled for 1/2 second after all cards have been presented to the player to prevent accidentally selecting a random card when clicking to pickup loot. (Thanks Chaos, Kryan and Inlaa)

Changed the behavior of retreat requiring dice rolls. Previously, if you had scouted an area, returned, then chose to flee, a dice roll would be required. With the new rules, you can always retreat for free until you perform any action. Note that you can also undo your actions back to the initial board state when the battle started (provided you haven't ended your turn) and still retreat for free.

Improved controls for playing satchel cards. Player can now "click" a satchel card to initiate the targeting. The card will automatically float to the right of the screen so it's easier to view targets. The old method of drag to play still works as well.

Fixed bug where playing a satchel card could sometimes result in it being discarded by accident instead of cast. Made it so that satchel cards can never be discarded.

Player can now click on locked cards in the progression menu to view their keywords and also their unlock requirements if the card is a Summoner.

By player request, chairs can now be attacked while exploring.

Attacking an exploding barrel while exploring will no longer cause damage to your hero (except in the tutorial). (Thanks SinisterDesign)

Players can now view their satchel cards during battle (but are warned they cannot be cast if player tries to play one during battle).

Added Rival Adventurer parties to each of the biomes (except the dungeon). Added difficulty setting balancing to Rival Adventurer elite Summoners.

Fixed bug where game failed to run in 4K resolution at 100% scale factor, particularly when rendering fog weather. While I had been testing at 4K resolution, I was using a scale factor of 150%, and had not previously considered the impact of running at 100%. (Thanks McVador, Cow, Noob, and 不脱鞋直到变老 for your reports that helped identify this issue).

where game failed to run in 4K resolution at 100% scale factor, particularly when rendering fog weather. While I had been testing at 4K resolution, I was using a scale factor of 150%, and had not previously considered the impact of running at 100%. (Thanks McVador, Cow, Noob, and 不脱鞋直到变老 for your reports that helped identify this issue). Dramatically improved the performance of transitioning from non-fog to fog weather in the Harvest world for all users (a side benefit of fixing the 4K resolution bug).

Fixed a performance issue (lag spike) when applying debuffs

Fixed bug with AI that could cause a sync error to occur after the epic "boss is almost dead music" kicks in during a boss fight. (Thanks JJinHEAVEN, koofeman, Reiga, zzzyc and many others for your reports)

Fixed bug that could cause exception on spaceIsTinted when attempting to play a satchel card, particularly with a large army of units. (Thanks Dreadlord Zolias, chj2350080653, Alzierstone, Mr_Gre, drakonealius and 光核反应)

Fixed bug where the High Rollers encounter could potentially reward no cards if the player received the "Locked Cards" odds and had only guardians still locked in the spell groups for the Summoner they are currently playing. Per player recommendation, the High Rollers can now award locked guardian cards if the player receives the Locked Cards prize odds. (Thanks mr.kitty)

where the High Rollers encounter could potentially reward no cards if the player received the "Locked Cards" odds and had only guardians still locked in the spell groups for the Summoner they are currently playing. Per player recommendation, the High Rollers can now award locked guardian cards if the player receives the Locked Cards prize odds. (Thanks mr.kitty) When the Demolish spell is used on a leafy tree, it will now completely destroy the tree instead of leaving a burned tree behind. (Thanks mr.kitty)

Increased the Magma giant’s "Damage on Chaos spell cast" from 1 to 2.

Fixed issue where "Stealth Cloaked" could be applied on the same unit twice.

Horse Demon gains the Animal tag per player request.

Alicorn gains the Angel tag per player request.

Seeker Missile can now target any terrain that can also be attacked by units. (Thanks mr.kitty)

Redirect spell changed from "Redirect next enemy spell cast on ally to caster." to "Redirect next enemy spell cast on ally to its caster or closest legal target." This means that Redirect will now redirect AOE spells. Additionally, it will also redirect Hex spells, such as Polymorph or Touch of Death, provided that that there is a legal target for the redirect. If a spell cannot be redirected because there are no legal targets, then it is countered instead.

Mindless - Improved mindless unit targeting so that they move towards and attack the closest non-stealthed enemy, since enemies with active stealth cloaks cannot be melee attacked. This fixes bug where Withereds previously moved towards stealth units (if they were the closest units) but failed to attack (even if another target was adjacent). (Thanks Nameless)

Celestial Blast text corrected to indicate Heal ally 4 instead of Heal non-Void ally 4. (Thanks mr.kitty)

Added a new keyword for "Magic Attack" that clarifies the special attack of characters like Dark Elf Witch and Necromancer as "Cannot be blocked" (Thanks mr.kitty)

Changed "Immune to Freeze" so it is removed immediately on affix. This fixes a bug where Cora can hit a wolf spider mother with ice (while it has stun immunity) and it won’t trigger her reflex ability because the freeze status is removed after the spider’s ability is triggered and fails due to being temporarily frozen.

Lightning Elemental now deals "Magic Attack" (ignores armor) and because it’s a shock elemental, deals shock damage as well as uses the lightning bolt animation instead of the javelin throw animation.

Fixed bug where an encounter prompt (ex: Nemesis) could get lost if the player opened up their cards or progression menu while enemies were transitioning into the board. (Thanks zac_s_d)

Fixed bug where it was possible to explode a barrel near a walled in boss area to get access to the boss without having to find the boss key. Barrels and crates have been moved so that they should never border a map's edge. (Thanks mr.kitty)

Fixed bug where a player going up a staircase in the demon dungeon that they haven't first gone down from the demon world would result in the staircase teleporting the hero to the wrong location. (Thanks mr.kitty)

where a player going up a staircase in the demon dungeon that they haven’t first gone down from the demon world would result in the staircase teleporting the hero to the wrong location. (Thanks mr.kitty) Added card description and prompts to help explain the one-way "push block" puzzles in the demon world. Additionally, added more of these puzzles (around stair cases) to create one-way directional paths and further reinforce the nature of the puzzle.

Fixed bug where a captured creature could knock the player into the water while being trained, resulting in an exception. (Thanks javen.bradshaw)

Fixed bug that could trigger a new error while recovering from another bug. (Thanks ahxadspf4340, Noob, Hypnos, and 翻川内酷)

Fixed bug where a player using a keyboard or gamepad to run towards the cosmic tortoise could generate an exception for ListDataViewPort/calculateNavigationDestination() because the keyboard/gamepad movement event was firing a command to start scrolling the cards in the tortoise menu before the cards had completed initialization. (Thanks Hex: Judging Grandmother, ZeeGames, Phrostbyte, and MortimerNova)

Fixed bug that could occur when attempting to cast cards with no legal targets. (Thanks Himmelblauer Panther, Goldberg, and eternal meteor)

Fixed bug where, if you change your selected battle deck name or guardians and return to the battle screen, the changes are not reflected in the view until you start battle or select another deck. (Thanks mr.kitty)

Fixed bug where the boss portal didn't open after defeating a boss by knocking them into deep water. (Thanks Carl Wheezy)

Fixed bug where player could click into a boss zone to walk around obstacles (such as walls or through rivers) to get into the boss area without having to use the boss key. (Thanks Nameless and PorkDiesel).

Fixed bug where difficulty could not be selected after completing an adventure and unlocking cards. (Thanks Wesley, Karra_Chr, and Necrolock)

Fixed bug where enemy units could potentially linger on the board when skipping the last action that led to a victory. (Thanks Wesley)

Fixed bug where a Reaper of Souls spell played on skeletons in conjunction with defeating an enemy skeleton captain could result in the skeletons reaching 0 life remaining but not playing their defeat animation until the next action is taken. (Thanks mr.kitty)

Fixed bug where a minotaur who is charging would have his move interrupted to pick up dice/cards and thus hurt the bonus from his charge attack. Characters with charge abilities who are charging an enemy will no longer stop along the way to pick up items. (Thanks mr.kitty)

Fixed bug where void spell "Sacrifice" wasn't removing debuffs as indicated in the card text. (Thanks DogSoC)

Fixed bug where celestial spell "Restoration" gives +5 max hp not when healing "less" but when healing "more" than 10 hp as indicated in the card text. (Thanks DogSoC)

Fixed bug where moving a Samurai in the path of loot adjacent to the enemy forced the Samurai to end his movement on the loot tile and attack immediately (if able) instead of finishing his move. This was due to his honorable ability reactivating on the new loot tile in response to the trigger. Samurai can now move, pick up loot, and continue moving to desired destination. (Thanks MaKo)

Fixed bug where maps with ice lakes could spawn as a boss room without the complete wall surrounding it, allowing players to enter the boss arena without having to use the boss key to open the gate. (Thanks Yura)

Fixed bug where closing the progression menu on a tab other than cards and re-opening it might show collection cards with satchel card skin or have the player's stats overlaid with the cards. Fixed bug where viewing the satchel cards in your deck and then switching to progression view would show the collection cards with satchel card skin.

Fixed bug where objects from a different floor could render over objects on the new floor when going down the stairs.

where objects from a different floor could render over objects on the new floor when going down the stairs. Fixed bug where a duplicate skeleton key could spawn in the world after a difficult encounter is swapped with an easier one containing a key and reloading the game world. (Thanks mr.kitty)

