Hotfix: March 7

4 Bug Fixes and a small change to the fishing camera (testing it out)
-
There was a chance the player could accidentally skip the dialogue that triggered Slim and Frank coming to camp. I have changed the trigger for that so they should spawn in for anyone that has completed a horseshoe game. I also added a backup trigger to the horseshoe game for one bug report where a player was stuck there, hopefully that solves their issue.
-
There was a crash that would sometimes happen on spawning deer due to a math problem with the spawn chances. I have fixed the error I found which will hopefully cause those crashes to stop. Keeping my eye on that one.
-
Albino deer hit animation - the albino deer was drawing from the pie bald object when hit so it wasn't running wounded like it should. I believe this also caused some crashes on a successful Albino kill because the animal would just keep running instead of staying on screen. It would then get destroyed and the game wouldn't be able to access its code.
-
The spawn rate of the Albinos was also drawing from the pie bald numbers which meant a much greater chance of spawning them, and them spawning earlier in the deer meter than they should. They will now only spawn when the meter is full, and have a 10% chance of spawning.
-
When I was making changes tonight the fishing camera got messed up and then I realized it was actually kind of cool. The camera now zooms in a bit and follows the fishing lure. I really like elements of it because it adds some weight and action to the fishing. However, the one thing I'm not sure about is the camera is a little jumpy when bringing the lure up near the surface without a fish on. I'm open to feedback on that when people have tried it out.
That's all for tonight. I need to mark essays now. Oof.
Changed files in this update