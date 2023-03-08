 Skip to content

Public Land Hunter update for 8 March 2023

Hotfix: March 7

Share · View all patches · Build 10716233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

4 Bug Fixes and a small change to the fishing camera (testing it out)

  1. There was a chance the player could accidentally skip the dialogue that triggered Slim and Frank coming to camp. I have changed the trigger for that so they should spawn in for anyone that has completed a horseshoe game. I also added a backup trigger to the horseshoe game for one bug report where a player was stuck there, hopefully that solves their issue.

  2. There was a crash that would sometimes happen on spawning deer due to a math problem with the spawn chances. I have fixed the error I found which will hopefully cause those crashes to stop. Keeping my eye on that one.

  3. Albino deer hit animation - the albino deer was drawing from the pie bald object when hit so it wasn't running wounded like it should. I believe this also caused some crashes on a successful Albino kill because the animal would just keep running instead of staying on screen. It would then get destroyed and the game wouldn't be able to access its code.

  4. The spawn rate of the Albinos was also drawing from the pie bald numbers which meant a much greater chance of spawning them, and them spawning earlier in the deer meter than they should. They will now only spawn when the meter is full, and have a 10% chance of spawning.

  5. When I was making changes tonight the fishing camera got messed up and then I realized it was actually kind of cool. The camera now zooms in a bit and follows the fishing lure. I really like elements of it because it adds some weight and action to the fishing. However, the one thing I'm not sure about is the camera is a little jumpy when bringing the lure up near the surface without a fish on. I'm open to feedback on that when people have tried it out.

That's all for tonight. I need to mark essays now. Oof.

