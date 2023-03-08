Hotfix: March 7

4 Bug Fixes and a small change to the fishing camera (testing it out)

There was a chance the player could accidentally skip the dialogue that triggered Slim and Frank coming to camp. I have changed the trigger for that so they should spawn in for anyone that has completed a horseshoe game. I also added a backup trigger to the horseshoe game for one bug report where a player was stuck there, hopefully that solves their issue.

There was a crash that would sometimes happen on spawning deer due to a math problem with the spawn chances. I have fixed the error I found which will hopefully cause those crashes to stop. Keeping my eye on that one.

Albino deer hit animation - the albino deer was drawing from the pie bald object when hit so it wasn't running wounded like it should. I believe this also caused some crashes on a successful Albino kill because the animal would just keep running instead of staying on screen. It would then get destroyed and the game wouldn't be able to access its code.

The spawn rate of the Albinos was also drawing from the pie bald numbers which meant a much greater chance of spawning them, and them spawning earlier in the deer meter than they should. They will now only spawn when the meter is full, and have a 10% chance of spawning.