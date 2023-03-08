Fix "Attach to" button in objects edit panels, prevent issues
GetVelocity (formula) is now supported for all objects
Playcraft update for 8 March 2023
Update 7 March
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fix "Attach to" button in objects edit panels, prevent issues
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
PLAYCRAFT Content Depot 805271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update