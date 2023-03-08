 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Playcraft update for 8 March 2023

Update 7 March

Share · View all patches · Build 10716178 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix "Attach to" button in objects edit panels, prevent issues
GetVelocity (formula) is now supported for all objects

Changed files in this update

PLAYCRAFT Content Depot 805271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link