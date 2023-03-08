The End Update pt.1 | 0.6.0

Thank you so much for the support you've shown the game. Below, you'll find the first part of the last few updates before 1.0!
New
-
Steam Integration
-
Achievements
- Note: Some achievements are not implemented yet and are impossible to unlock
-
In-game flairs for certain players (Developer & Official Content Creators)
-
-
Added new movement mechanics for the Mannequin (No more jumpy floaty boi)
-
Added load percentages to loading screens
-
Added a bit of pizzazz to the Main Menu
-
BRAND SPANKING NEW MANNEQUIN!
- This change was neccesary to make the NEW ANIMATIONS work
- Note: The old mannequin will still appear in some places.
Changes
- Updated core to latest version of Unity
- The loading screen for Nightmare will now display [spoiler]a random string of letters and numbers instead of the default loading text[/spoiler]
- Tasks in Nightmare will be displayed as [spoiler]a random string of text like the loading screen[/spoiler]
- Added text that gives better direction to where the roof is on Prologue
- Made changes to the factory to aid the new mannequin navigation system
- The pause menu will now take up the entire screen
- Big boy change right here -> [spoiler]Game's name will now be changed from Nightly Maintenance: Malcom's Story to simply Nightly Maintenance. This decision was made because, originally, the game was supposed to be in a series and that idea was scrubbed. Plus, just saying Nightly Maintenance is a lot more catchy :). This will be noticeable in short bursts.[/spoiler]
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the night would fail if you paused the game while the phone was ringing
- No more being Jesus on the roof of Prologue
- Fixed a bug where Prologue was marked as completed for all players
