The End Update pt.1 | 0.6.0

Thank you so much for the support you've shown the game. Below, you'll find the first part of the last few updates before 1.0!

New

Steam Integration Achievements Note: Some achievements are not implemented yet and are impossible to unlock In-game flairs for certain players (Developer & Official Content Creators)



Added new movement mechanics for the Mannequin (No more jumpy floaty boi)

Added load percentages to loading screens

Added a bit of pizzazz to the Main Menu

BRAND SPANKING NEW MANNEQUIN! This change was neccesary to make the NEW ANIMATIONS work Note: The old mannequin will still appear in some places.



Changes

Updated core to latest version of Unity

The loading screen for Nightmare will now display [spoiler]a random string of letters and numbers instead of the default loading text[/spoiler]

Tasks in Nightmare will be displayed as [spoiler]a random string of text like the loading screen[/spoiler]

Added text that gives better direction to where the roof is on Prologue

Made changes to the factory to aid the new mannequin navigation system

The pause menu will now take up the entire screen

Big boy change right here -> [spoiler]Game's name will now be changed from Nightly Maintenance: Malcom's Story to simply Nightly Maintenance. This decision was made because, originally, the game was supposed to be in a series and that idea was scrubbed. Plus, just saying Nightly Maintenance is a lot more catchy :). This will be noticeable in short bursts.[/spoiler]

Fixes