Nightly Maintenance: Malcom's Story update for 8 March 2023

The End Update pt.1 | 0.6.0

Thank you so much for the support you've shown the game. Below, you'll find the first part of the last few updates before 1.0!

New

  • Steam Integration

    • Achievements

      • Note: Some achievements are not implemented yet and are impossible to unlock

    • In-game flairs for certain players (Developer & Official Content Creators)

  • Added new movement mechanics for the Mannequin (No more jumpy floaty boi)

  • Added load percentages to loading screens

  • Added a bit of pizzazz to the Main Menu

  • BRAND SPANKING NEW MANNEQUIN!

    • This change was neccesary to make the NEW ANIMATIONS work
    • Note: The old mannequin will still appear in some places.

Changes

  • Updated core to latest version of Unity
  • The loading screen for Nightmare will now display [spoiler]a random string of letters and numbers instead of the default loading text[/spoiler]
  • Tasks in Nightmare will be displayed as [spoiler]a random string of text like the loading screen[/spoiler]
  • Added text that gives better direction to where the roof is on Prologue
  • Made changes to the factory to aid the new mannequin navigation system
  • The pause menu will now take up the entire screen
  • Big boy change right here -> [spoiler]Game's name will now be changed from Nightly Maintenance: Malcom's Story to simply Nightly Maintenance. This decision was made because, originally, the game was supposed to be in a series and that idea was scrubbed. Plus, just saying Nightly Maintenance is a lot more catchy :). This will be noticeable in short bursts.[/spoiler]

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the night would fail if you paused the game while the phone was ringing
  • No more being Jesus on the roof of Prologue
  • Fixed a bug where Prologue was marked as completed for all players

