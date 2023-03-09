Ib Remake - EFIGS Support Available Now!

Thank you for enjoying Ib!

Along with the ver. 1.07 update on Steam, French, Italian, Spanish and German support are now available, as well as Steam Achievements! Try to unlock them all!

We are also doing a limited time offer in which Ib will be discounted at 20% OFF, so here's your chance to go to the Guertena Exhibition if you haven't already.

We hope more players can experience the world of Ib!

