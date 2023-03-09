 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ib update for 9 March 2023

Ib Remake - EFIGS Support Available Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10716162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for enjoying Ib!

Along with the ver. 1.07 update on Steam, French, Italian, Spanish and German support are now available, as well as Steam Achievements! Try to unlock them all!

We are also doing a limited time offer in which Ib will be discounted at 20% OFF, so here's your chance to go to the Guertena Exhibition if you haven't already.

We hope more players can experience the world of Ib!

PLAYISM

Check out our discord!
Twitter
Facebook
PLAYISM Official Website
PLAYISM Steam Community

Changed files in this update

Depot 1901371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link