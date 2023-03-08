Hotfix OPEN BETA 0.7.5

Singleplayer
Bot
Reduced sprint starting speed from 5 to 4
Reduced Lugar damage from 35 to 10
Increased critical headshot damage from 2 to 5 times damage.
Attic
Improved platforming in the Totem room.
Thief Game Mode
Increased interaction for Artifacts time from 2 to 3 seconds
Increased objective reveal timer from 360 to 420 seconds
Increased Human reveal time after collecting an Artifact from 5 to 7 seconds.
Human
Reduced Lugar spawns from 4 to 3
Kick Ability
damage increased while running from 7 to 8
cooldown increased from 4.5 to 5 seconds
Ragdoll time decreased 5 to 4 seconds (sorry for the stun locks!)
Smack
Increased cooldown from 2.5 to 3.5
Decreased charged ragdoll time from 4 to 3 seconds
Luger
Reduced Item spawned ammo from 70 to 49
Puppets
Pinhead
Increased Wrench draw time from 0.5 to 1.5 seconds
Increased Wrench Putaway time from 0.5 to 1 seconds
Gave the Wrench a cooldown of 5 seconds
Decreased Wrench Charge time from 5 seconds to 2 seconds
Increased Fist putaway time from 0.5 to 1.5 seconds
Increased Fist draw time from 0.5 to 1.5 seconds
Vent Cover
health reduced from 16 to 14
Puppet Trunk
Fixed the name of the Bloody Tunneler skin.
