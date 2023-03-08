 Skip to content

Drop It: Block Paradise! update for 8 March 2023

Update Notes for March 7th, 2023 - Version 2.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10716062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 2.1.6 is now live!

This version brings about a smaller game size, closer to 350MB in size, as well as some various visual improvements and enhancements to the game.

