Forspoken Version Update Patch 1.10

Patch Notes

Technical Issues:

・Fixed an issue where the screen unintentionally flickers when AMD's Radeon RX570 or RX580 is used. (PC version)

・Various minor fixes.

Feature Updates:

・Adjusted the explanatory text and default camera position for the tutorial of the Magic Parkour skill Zip.

・Added an option where the players can choose to automatically switch to the last-viewed section when accessing a menu.

・Added an option where the players can choose to automatically point the camera to the targeted enemy when locking on an enemy during charging spells.

・Added an option where the players can choose to automatically switch the lock-on target to a nearby enemy after defeating a locked-on enemy.

・Added an option that enables the players to lock on to off-screen enemies.

・Added an option where the players can choose to prevent being staggered by the effects of Frey's own spells.

・Adjusted certain enemies' motions and behaviors upon taking damage.

・Adjusted Sila's Magic "Slice" to be unleashed to the direction Frey is facing.

Graphical Adjustments:

・Adjusted the lighting of certain areas in Cipal.

・Adjusted the camera effects that occur when framing bright objects such as the sun.

・Adjusted the texture and shading for certain objects.

・Adjusted the number of polygons for certain background objects.

・Improved the glare filter quality.

・Updated the menu to display the required memory usage.

・Updated the opening sequence to go through the Brightness Settings before starting the game for the first time.

Miscellaneous:

・Removed the VRS entry from the Graphics section of the menu.

*The shader has been optimized to have the Variable Rate Shading (VRS) available for all hardware.

・Updated the DirectX 12 version to 1.606.4 from 1.4.10.

Optimization:

・Reduced the processing load in certain areas. (The load has been reduced to approximately 70% in certain scenes.)

・Reduced the VRAM usage.

・Minor optimization for certain features.