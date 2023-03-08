 Skip to content

Heroes of Time update for 8 March 2023

Some of the fixes we've made include:

  • Teleportation to unknown locations has been fixed
  • Achievement activation has been adjusted
  • Aqala exit issue has been resolved
  • Hero transparency issues have been corrected
  • And many more!

