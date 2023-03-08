- Fix already hacked units prompted for crane hack.
- Add in-mission save point feature. Right now testing this before the brain boss fight. The 'retry from savepoint' will be added to other points in the game soon. This allows the player to retry from a previous point in the mission after dying.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 8 March 2023
Update Notes for 2023/03/07
