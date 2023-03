Share · View all patches · Build 10715697 · Last edited 8 March 2023 – 03:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Optimizations

World Generation

World generation and reveal is on average 10 times faster

No more lag spikes when tiles are revealed or on mission start

Balance Changes

Nerfed Snowballs

Snowballs should show up less often and have their ramping-up effect reduced