Packages and Bundles Deals

Black Desert update for 8 March 2023

Enjoy a huge sale on all the renewed packages and bundles, 70% off for a limited time! Plus, get the Traveler Edition for FREE!

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]
March 2, 2023 (Thu) 18:00 (UTC) - March 9, 2023 (Thu) 17:59 (UTC)
March 2, 2023 (Thu) 19:00 (CET) - March 9, 2023 (Thu) 18:59 (CET)
March 2, 2022 (Thu) 10:00 (PST) - March 9, 2022 (Thu) 09:59 (PST)
March 2, 2022 (Thu) 13:00 (EST) - March 9, 2022 (Thu) 07:00 (EST)[/td][/tr][/table]

Package Sale - Steam

[table equalcells=1]
[tr][td][/td]
[td]Black Desert $9.99 → [color=#FF4136]FREE (100% OFF)[/color][/td][/tr]
[/table]

DLC

[table]
[tr]
[th]Traveler to Explorer DLC[/th]
[th]Explorer to Conqueror DLC[/th]
[th]Traveler to Conqueror DLC[/th]

[/tr]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td][/td]
[td][/td]

[/tr]
[tr]
[td]$29.99 → [color=#FF4136]$8.99 (70% OFF!)[/color][/td]
[td]$49.99 → [color=#FF4136]$14.99 (70% OFF!)[/color][/td]
[td]$79.99 → [color=#FF4136]$23.99 (70% OFF!)[/color][/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

For more information about the promotions, please visit the [Steam Store] page.

