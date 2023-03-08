Improved 1st Mission

New graphical improvements made to Mission 1. Also, fixed several minor bugs.
I will keep working on Mission 1 for the next few days and make the map a little bigger.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
New graphical improvements made to Mission 1. Also, fixed several minor bugs.
I will keep working on Mission 1 for the next few days and make the map a little bigger.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update