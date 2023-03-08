 Skip to content

Aftertime update for 8 March 2023

Improved 1st Mission

Build 10715454 · Last edited by Wendy

New graphical improvements made to Mission 1. Also, fixed several minor bugs.

I will keep working on Mission 1 for the next few days and make the map a little bigger.

