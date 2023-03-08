[Announcement] Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event: Lioness

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
<Event>
- Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event (March 8th 00:00 - March 29th 00:00) (UTC+0)
- Lioness
- Gift Box Event in Progress (February 28th After Maintenance - March 22nd Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)
- Gather 9 fragments to complete the Gift Box and press 'Open Box' to acquire the reward
- Acquire 1 of the following: Single Property Scroll (Lv.85), Dungeon Entry Ticket Box, Premium GC Club (1 Day), GP Random Prop Scroll, Advanced Reinforcement Protection Scroll x2, Advanced Rune Summon Chest x3
- Players who 'Exchanged' Gift Fragments for rewards will need additional fragments to complete the Gift Box
We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.
Changed depots in qa-version branch