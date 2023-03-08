 Skip to content

GrandChase update for 8 March 2023

[Announcement] Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event: Lioness

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

<Event>

  1. Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event (March 8th 00:00 - March 29th 00:00) (UTC+0)
  • Lioness
  1. Gift Box Event in Progress (February 28th After Maintenance - March 22nd Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)
  • Gather 9 fragments to complete the Gift Box and press 'Open Box' to acquire the reward
  • Acquire 1 of the following: Single Property Scroll (Lv.85), Dungeon Entry Ticket Box, Premium GC Club (1 Day), GP Random Prop Scroll, Advanced Reinforcement Protection Scroll x2, Advanced Rune Summon Chest x3
  • Players who 'Exchanged' Gift Fragments for rewards will need additional fragments to complete the Gift Box

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.

Thank you.

