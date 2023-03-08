March 07 Update

Hey, everybody! Unfortunately, I won't be able to work on the game from 03/08/23 (march 8) to 03/18/23 (march 18). Anyway, here are the update notes:

Misc:

-Polished the city some more;

-Improved car instantiation, making the roads livelier*;

-Added a slider to the Quality Settings menu to adjust the max traffic car count;

-Added a splash effect for when the player falls in the water;

-Made some changes to the post processing effects;

Bugs Fixed:

-Cops walking on the sea, close to the smaller city;

*However, with more cars, the bugs with my traffic system (and there are many) will be more noticeable. I'll address these bugs when I'm back.