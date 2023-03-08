 Skip to content

Phasmophobia update for 8 March 2023

Tempest | Hotfix v0.8.1.2

  • Several doors in all maps are now linked to multiple rooms for ghost events and monkey paw wishes
  • The Sanity Survival weekly difficulty challenge now has the Nightmare hunt duration and no candles

  • If you didn’t play for a long time your level and progress will no longer be wiped
  • The ghost can no longer walk through the Maple campsite large tents
  • Fixed a bug that was causing players to not be able to select a difficulty
  • Ghosts will now open and close the doors in the correct direction
  • You can now click the left shop buttons on 4:3 aspect resolutions
  • Yurei will no longer lower your sanity if they used their ability without closing a door
  • Yurei will now only count the ability used when it successfully uses its ability
  • Potential fix for hunts starting when all players are outside
  • Lowered the volume of the guitar sound
  • Sunny meadows TV sound can no longer be heard across the map
  • The Sunny Meadows male day room TV will now turn on

